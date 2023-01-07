The Nashville Predators are not done just yet. After a drab start to the NHL season, the Preds have won four games in a row and are 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests to push themselves within one point of the Edmonton Oilers (with three games in hand) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Will the Predators continue their charge up the standings? Or is this just smoke and mirrors? Predators vs. Maple Leafs prediction For most of this season the Predators have looked pedestrian. In fact, before their 7-1-2 heater, Nashville had dropped six consecutive games and looked destined to...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO