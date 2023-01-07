Read full article on original website
Green Bay, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
radioplusinfo.com
1-11-23 fdl high school turf field update
The Fond du Lac School Board is expected to award bids next month for a new artificial turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School. School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the project cost is projected to come in about $800,000 more than the $5.3 million the school board okayed a year ago from the District fund balance to pay for the project. Last month an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations for the project up to $500,000. Dr. Fleig says construction would begin this spring with the project completed by August 1. The board got an update on the project at their meeting this week.
seehafernews.com
Four Arrested at Packers/Lions Game
The Green Bay Police Department was rather busy last night at Lambeau Field. A total of 46 calls for service were reported, which is tied for the second most this season. The only game where more calls came in was the November 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys where 51 were reported.
Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft
Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced
The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records
Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit against Kiel school district dismissed
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student has been dismissed in federal court. A stipulation for dismissal filed last Thursday says all of the parties agreed that the matter may be dismissed. Court records indicate the suit was dismissed with...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
