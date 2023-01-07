The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare.Here are the best quotes from Harry’s talks with Tom Bradby on ITV and Andrew Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes programme:– Harry accuses royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve imageHe told Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with...

2 DAYS AGO