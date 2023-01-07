Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Red Carpet Fashion: Margot Robbie is pretty in pink wearing sheer Chanel dress at the Golden Globes
She is set to play Barbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig comedy.
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Also in silver? Angela Bassett in Pamella...
msn.com
‘I’ll Never Drink Like That Again’: Renowned Actress Kathleen Turner Dives Deep on History With Booze
In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, Golden Globe-winning actress Kathleen Turner (“Body Heat”) discussed a number of topics, including her career, health, relationship with Michael Douglas and her history with booze. Turner, who won two Golden Globe Awards in the 1980s and has been nominated for...
Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Funko Releases Exclusive Dolly Parton Collectible
The musical legend joins others like Jimi Hendrix, The Cure, and the late Amy Winehouse in getting her own Funko POP! figurine.
Oh, Baby! 50 Celebrity-inspired Baby Names Predicted To Be Popular in 2023
These names are sure to make a splash in '23—thanks to the impact of celebs and pop culture.
Idris Elba returns in an exclusive new look at Luther: The Fallen Sun
Plus, a first look at Andy Serkis’ villain
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
The Golden Globes Offered a Rare Sneak Peek at Tonight's Seating Arrangements
The Golden Globes recently offered a glimpse of where the stars will be sitting for tonight’s ceremony, including Selena Gomez, Evan Peters, Jenna Ortega and more.
BBC
Cunard celebrates 100 years of onboard photographs
Cruise line Cunard will celebrate 100 years of onboard photographs with a special exhibition. Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant are among archive pictures which capture life on board Cunard's ships over the last century. Photographer Mary McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul, will curate the Sea Views...
All the best quotes from Harry’s first two TV interviews on new memoir
The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare.Here are the best quotes from Harry’s talks with Tom Bradby on ITV and Andrew Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes programme:– Harry accuses royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve imageHe told Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with...
