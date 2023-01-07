Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term
Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, a second-term Florida congressman, was nominated for Speaker of the House by Texas Congressman Chip Roy as part of the 15 ballot fight over the House speaker's gavel. Donalds got the votes of all 20 holdouts on three of the 15 ballots and his nomination sparked a lot of conversation. Congressman Byron Donalds joins Joy Reid to discuss this and more.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Back on the Hill, Ryan Zinke pushes odd line about ‘deep state’
As House Republicans prepared to create a new subcommittee to investigate conspiracy theories about the “weaponization” of government, one lawmaker seemed especially eager to endorse the panel’s goals. In fact, Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana said he has a lot of “firsthand” experience with the issue:
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: I hope House mainstream Republicans will come to their senses
Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Skin Tags And Moles Can Be Removed Just By Doing This. Ohio Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips. Health News Tips /
MSNBC
Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway, of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies
Conservative performer Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, best known as half of the pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, has died at age 51. The news was shared on the duo’s Twitter account and by former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that Hardaway’s death was “really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans.” The cause of death was not announced.
Blank Street Coffee Is Popping Up Everywhere. Workers Hope A Union Will Follow.
The New York-based chain’s aggressive expansion has employees looking for a seat at the bargaining table.
Comments / 0