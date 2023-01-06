Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs

Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins Get Crushing Injury News Ahead Of Playoff Game
The Miami Dolphins might not be at full strength when they battle the Bills in the AFC Playoffs this Sunday. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb on Sunday. Now, unfortunately, Mostert's status is in question for the team's postseason game vs. the Bills on Sunday. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
ESPN's new College Football Playoff theme song: Why John Williams composed network's championship game music
TCU is making its College Football Playoff National Championship debut on Monday night, and so is John Williams. Yes, legendary composer John Williams. The 90-year-old has composed a new theme song for ESPN's title game coverage. "Of Grit and Glory," which is three minutes and 30 seconds in full, will...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Blue Jackets-Sabres game postponed in December becomes new season finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Wild-card playoff matchups, schedule for AFC, NFC
It's super. It's wild. It's Super Wild Card Weekend. The expanded NFL playoff field is here to stay, and the 14 teams in it this year are set as we enter the depths of winter and the wild-card round. The AFC is headlined by three juggernauts, a couple of upstarts...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
ng-sportingnews.com
Future College Football Playoff locations: Host cities, stadiums for 2024 national championship and beyond
A change is going to come. The College Football Playoff national championship game has found itself on an ever-moving carousel, cycling through different locations with wholly different climates since its 2014 inception. If you build it, they will come. And given the CFP championship's popularity — it draws tens of...
ng-sportingnews.com
What does TCU stand for? History of College Football Playoff school's name
The Horned Frogs have an opportunity to make college football history on Monday night, when Max Duggan and the rest of the TCU football squad takes the field against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are angling for their second consecutive national title, while Sonny Dykes' boys made the college playoff in his first year at the helm.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton rumors: Former Saints coach has talked with Broncos ownership
There might not be a bigger name in the NFL coaching rumor mill than Sean Payton. At least one team is jumping into the mix to hire him. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Broncos had received permission from the Saints to interview Payton, adding that no team can speak in person with the former New Orleans coach until at least Jan. 17. Jordan Schultz of The Score followed up late Saturday with a report that Payton already had spoken with Broncos ownership by phone, and Payton confirmed that Sunday morning on Fox.
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos coaching rumors: Latest news on Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, other candidates after Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Broncos made what they hoped would be a long-term coaching hire during the 2022 NFL offseason when they named Nathaniel Hackett the successor to Vic Fangio. Hackett was fresh off a three-year run with the Packers during which he helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs. He was supposed to help the Broncos provide an upgrade to their stagnant offense, but he was unable to do so.
ng-sportingnews.com
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
Comments / 0