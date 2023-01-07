Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2022 playoffs
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, and now, the league's 14 playoff teams have been decided. Soon, the NFL will work to eliminate the teams one by one. That will start on Super Wild Card Weekend when the Nos. 2 through 7 seeds in each conference play one another for the right to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sporting News
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Dolphins QB's playoff status vs. Bills
The Dolphins were able to sneak into the playoffs after earning a narrow 11-6 victory over the Jets in NFL Week 18. Miami leapfrogged the Patriots and won a tiebreaker against the Steelers to earn the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Now, the Dolphins will be looking to earn...
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss
The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
Sporting News
Tony Dungy, Robert Griffin III rip Texans for firing Lovie Smith: 'Who is going to want to coach there?'
The Texans officially made Lovie Smith their second consecutive one-and-done coach as the 2022 NFL season came to a close. Houston announced late on Sunday that it had fired Smith after the Texans struggled through another season. Texans owner Cal McNair thanked Smith, who spent 2021 with Houston as a defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, for his efforts in a statement.
Sporting News
49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
Sporting News
Biggest blowouts in national championship game history: Where does Georgia-TCU score rank among most lopsided games?
Georgia's coronation as 2022 FBS national champion was all but assured as early as the first half of the 2023 College Football Playoff championship vs. TCU. The top-ranked Bulldogs raced out to a record 65-7 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter Monday night, and could have scored into the 70s had coach Kirby Smart not called the dogs off, so to speak. With that, the Bulldogs have earned a historic perch in college football history.
Sporting News
Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions for wild-card games: Bills, Bengals win to set up showdown; Jaguars stun Chargers
What kind of wild-card weekend will it be in the NFL?. Last season, the higher seed finished 5-1. In 2020, the higher seed was 2-4. This year, the NFL is rolling with a three-day format that will set up the divisional round. There are three rematches and three divisional three-matches,...
Sporting News
Sean Payton NFL rumors tracker: Latest news on Cardinals, Broncos, other fits for ex-Saints coach
Sean Payton retired from the NFL after the 2021 season, saying it was time for him to step away from his head coaching position with the Saints. A year later, it seems like his itch to coach has returned. Payton is rumored to be interested in returning to the NFL...
Sporting News
Justin Houston sack incentive bonus: Why Ravens OLB isn't out $1.5 million after scoring change, despite reports
Out of pocket... but not totally. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston entered Week 18 with a whole lot riding on the line. The veteran pass rusher came into the final game of the year having racked up nine sacks. One more would put him at 10, activating a portion of a $1.5 million incentive written into his contract.
Sporting News
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia TE's status for CFP championship vs. TCU in doubt
This story has been updated from a previous version. One of Georgia's top offensive weapons is questionable for the top-ranked Bulldogs' College Football Playoff championship meeting vs. No. 3 TCU. Darnell Washington, half of Georgia's terrific 1-2 punch at tight end alongside Brock Bowers, is considered a game-time decision Monday...
