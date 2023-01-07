Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Christian Academy dominates in doubleheader sweep of Hebron Christian
STEENS — Domination is one way to put Tuesday’s performance from Columbus Christian Academy basketball. Hosting Hebron Christian, the Rams did not hold back, throwing the kitchen sink at the Eagles in the first halves of both games. Some fantastic performances from the starters put games out of reach very early, allowing head coach Billy Thomas to empty his bench and get everyone minutes. Even with bench players out on the floor, CCA didn’t let up, pressuring Hebron on both sides.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s basketball streaks to win at Toccoa Falls
TOCCOA FALLS, Ga. — After going through its first 13 games of 2022-23 alternating wins and losses, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team has its first “streak” of the season — in either direction — after topping Toccoa Falls College, 81-75, for the second time in four days. The Owls improved to 8-6 overall, while the Screaming Eagles fell to 4-7 after the back-to-back bouts.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls, boys basketball return to winning ways against Grenada
STARKVILLE — Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Grenada and Starkville featured total chaos in the closing minutes. The Yellow Jackets entered the fourth quarter with a 46-29 lead over the Chargers, but by the final minute, they were clinging to a three-point advantage. In the following breathtaking minute of action, the Jackets successfully defended a 3-point attempt, drew a foul, missed two free throws, won back possession after a pass out of bounds, turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, fouled and saw the visitors miss a pair of free throws before the clock finally ran out on a 52-49 Starkville win.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: West Point basketball sweeps Saltillo in district contest
WEST POINT — The West Point basketball teams earned a sweep of Saltillo in Tuesday’s home MHSAA Class 5A, Region 1 games. The Green Wave boys held off Saltillo 66-51 in Tuesday’s home district game. DJ Willis led West Point (13-4) with 20 points. MJ Smith had...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball faces tough road test against Georgia on Wednesday
STARKVILLE — The mood after Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss was a much-awaited one for Mississippi State, ending a three-game skid with a 64-54 win over the Rebels. Humbling is one way to put how the first two games of SEC play went for the men’s team, losing to arguably the two best teams in the conference in Alabama and Tennessee.
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans says poor free throw shooting ‘is going to haunt’ Mississippi State. It already has.
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s free throw shooting problem appeared to be solved. After inconsistent foul shooting in its first six games — four of which saw percentages of less than 57 percent from the line — the Bulldogs seemed like they’d shored up the issue.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Wright’s big double-double leads MUW men over Toccoa Falls
Junior post player Thomas Wright had a field day — literally — as he led Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball to a 77-59 win Saturday at home over Toccoa Falls College. The 18-point margin by the Owls (7-6) over the Screaming Eagles (4-5) is the team’s largest point span in any of its wins, thus far, in 2022-23.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men have confidence back ahead of week on the road
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans had a two-word message for forward Will McNair Jr. after the Bulldogs sealed a win over Ole Miss on Saturday. It was just one game — and a rather ugly one — but MSU has its confidence back after getting back in the win column.
Commercial Dispatch
Upset bid comes up short as Mississippi State women’s basketball falls to No. 1 South Carolina
STARKVILLE — The final score on the JumboTron of Humphrey Coliseum read South Carolina 58, Mississippi State 51. However, the nearly 6,000 fans who showed up reacted differently to what was a tough loss. As fans left The Hump, an ovation overcame the Bulldog faithful, a show of appreciation...
SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class boys basketball rankings (1/9/2023)
JACKSON — Each week during the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will rank the top 10 teams in Mississippi regardless of classification, as well as the top five teams for each of the MHSAA’s six classifications. Here’s a look at the boys basketball rankings for ...
kicks96news.com
Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff
A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”
Where Mike Leach's Former Mississippi State Staff Members are Now
Looking into where Mike Leach's former staff members have landed as the Zach Arnett era begins at Mississippi State.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Six area residents earn associate’s degrees at ICC
Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. Graham Buxton, Jazmyn Gore, Kinnedy Johnson and Blake Ward from Columbus earned their Associate of Arts degrees. Ireland Tilley,...
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Junior Auxiliary of Columbus scholarship deadline approaching
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is proud to offer scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors in Lowndes County who will be attending a college or university following graduation. Each year, JA of Columbus awards nearly $30,000 in scholarships to new recipients and those continuing to receive stipends through their four...
Commercial Dispatch
Williams draws opponent in supes race
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — District 5’s seat became the first contested supervisor race on Friday, when political newcomer Anthony Watt qualified to take on incumbent Joe Williams. Watt, a Republican, is a physical education teacher and football coach at Okolona School District. The Oktibbeha County native is a Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
Kathie Coleman
SHUQUALAK — Kathie Butler Coleman, 66, died Jan. 7, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Monday, at Soul Harbor Pentecostal Church. Burial followed at Butler Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Four Lowndes supes races now competitive
As of Friday evening, the District 2 and District 5 supervisor races are now contested. Incumbent Republican Trip Hairston is now facing off against fellow Republican Brad Holliman in District 2, and incumbent Democrat Leroy Brooks is facing Tiffany Turner, who is running as an Independent. Hairston, who is completing...
Commercial Dispatch
Youth squirrel hunts teach safety, traditions
Kids, dogs and squirrel hunting form one of the most natural combinations found anywhere in the outdoors, and wildlife agencies in Mississippi are combining efforts to bring the three together. Youngsters ages 10 to 15 are invited to take part in one of six youth squirrel hunts organized statewide, all...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
