A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO