ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Christian Academy dominates in doubleheader sweep of Hebron Christian

STEENS — Domination is one way to put Tuesday’s performance from Columbus Christian Academy basketball. Hosting Hebron Christian, the Rams did not hold back, throwing the kitchen sink at the Eagles in the first halves of both games. Some fantastic performances from the starters put games out of reach very early, allowing head coach Billy Thomas to empty his bench and get everyone minutes. Even with bench players out on the floor, CCA didn’t let up, pressuring Hebron on both sides.
STEENS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW men’s basketball streaks to win at Toccoa Falls

TOCCOA FALLS, Ga. — After going through its first 13 games of 2022-23 alternating wins and losses, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team has its first “streak” of the season — in either direction — after topping Toccoa Falls College, 81-75, for the second time in four days. The Owls improved to 8-6 overall, while the Screaming Eagles fell to 4-7 after the back-to-back bouts.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville girls, boys basketball return to winning ways against Grenada

STARKVILLE — Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Grenada and Starkville featured total chaos in the closing minutes. The Yellow Jackets entered the fourth quarter with a 46-29 lead over the Chargers, but by the final minute, they were clinging to a three-point advantage. In the following breathtaking minute of action, the Jackets successfully defended a 3-point attempt, drew a foul, missed two free throws, won back possession after a pass out of bounds, turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, fouled and saw the visitors miss a pair of free throws before the clock finally ran out on a 52-49 Starkville win.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Wright’s big double-double leads MUW men over Toccoa Falls

Junior post player Thomas Wright had a field day — literally — as he led Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball to a 77-59 win Saturday at home over Toccoa Falls College. The 18-point margin by the Owls (7-6) over the Screaming Eagles (4-5) is the team’s largest point span in any of its wins, thus far, in 2022-23.
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff

A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Six area residents earn associate’s degrees at ICC

Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. Graham Buxton, Jazmyn Gore, Kinnedy Johnson and Blake Ward from Columbus earned their Associate of Arts degrees. Ireland Tilley,...
FULTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Junior Auxiliary of Columbus scholarship deadline approaching

Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is proud to offer scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors in Lowndes County who will be attending a college or university following graduation. Each year, JA of Columbus awards nearly $30,000 in scholarships to new recipients and those continuing to receive stipends through their four...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Williams draws opponent in supes race

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — District 5’s seat became the first contested supervisor race on Friday, when political newcomer Anthony Watt qualified to take on incumbent Joe Williams. Watt, a Republican, is a physical education teacher and football coach at Okolona School District. The Oktibbeha County native is a Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Kathie Coleman

SHUQUALAK — Kathie Butler Coleman, 66, died Jan. 7, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Monday, at Soul Harbor Pentecostal Church. Burial followed at Butler Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Four Lowndes supes races now competitive

As of Friday evening, the District 2 and District 5 supervisor races are now contested. Incumbent Republican Trip Hairston is now facing off against fellow Republican Brad Holliman in District 2, and incumbent Democrat Leroy Brooks is facing Tiffany Turner, who is running as an Independent. Hairston, who is completing...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Youth squirrel hunts teach safety, traditions

Kids, dogs and squirrel hunting form one of the most natural combinations found anywhere in the outdoors, and wildlife agencies in Mississippi are combining efforts to bring the three together. Youngsters ages 10 to 15 are invited to take part in one of six youth squirrel hunts organized statewide, all...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy