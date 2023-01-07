No. 3 Frenchtown Broncs affirm state contender status in beating No. 2 Hamilton Broncs

Read full article on original website
Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky split crosstown battle as Spartan girls, Eagle boys win
MISSOULA – Tuesday night’s Big Sky versus Sentinel girls basketball game wasn’t the prettiest, but what it lacked in aesthetic beauty it made up for with energy in the gym. From the student sections to the parents to the benches, the decibel-level peaked with each basket and...
Missoula Hellgate pulls away from Butte
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in a Western AA matchup on Tuesday night. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had won two games in a row, both in conference. The Knights got back to their winning ways after a defeat to Helena on Saturday, claiming...
Deden's disciples: Former Sentinel assistants face off for first time in Missoula crosstown action
MISSOULA — Maddie Keast and Tyler Hobbs share a common thread in their basketball careers: former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden. Keast, the Hellgate girls coach, played for Deden and then was an assistant under her at Sentinel. Hobbs, the Sentinel girls coach, also worked under Deden during the time Keast was an assistant.
Montana Grizzlies get commitments from transfer quarterback, offensive lineman
MISSOULA — It's just just over 24 hours since the 2022 FCS college football season was completed, but the Montana Grizzlies continue making moves toward 2023. The Griz got a pair of commitments from players in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday afternoon in Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff. Both players made their commitments public via social media on Monday.
Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer among competitors in upcoming Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake and Erik Oline of Missoula are among eight Montanans that will compete in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 near McCall. Part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, the 300-mile race features world-class mushers and is an...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Hammer at the POV in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 8, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a reported assault with a weapon. Dispatch relayed that a male suspect had struck a female victim with a hammer. When officers arrived, they made...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Missoula subdivision, ‘agrihood’ off Flynn Lane wins city council approval
The first subdivision proposed under the Sxwtpqyen Master Plan west of Mullan Road has won unanimous approval from the Missoula City Council.
Inflation, high demand making Western Montana weddings more expensive
Many couples waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down before tying the knot. It looks like 2023 is going to be a booming year for weddings.
UM Students Named to Fall Semester Dean’s List, 4.0 List
MISSOULA – At the University of Montana, nearly 2,700 undergraduate students made the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive any grade of C+ or below or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
Traffic Accidents in Victor
My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates
Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
