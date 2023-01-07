Read full article on original website
wrwh.com
Bears suffer loss on the road at The Citadel
125 – Blair Orr (CIT) FALL Brandon Navixay (TMU), 4:17. 133 – Gorge Rosas (CIT) FALL Frankie Salcedo (TMU), 1:54. 141 – Dillon Roman (CIT) FALL Stanley Lal (TMU), 2:22. 149 – Ethan Willis (CIT) TF Leonel Silvestre (TMU), 16-0 (5:24) 157 – Selwyn Porter (CIT)...
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
Thomasina Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
charlestondaily.net
Big Graduation at Innovative North Charleston Charter School
Grads, Family and Friends Celebrate Biggest-Ever Class of Innovative N. Charleston Charter High School. North Charleston, SC – January 6, 2023 – As schools across South Carolina and the nation struggle with helping students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an innovative public charter high school celebrated its largest-ever class of graduates on Friday.
Berkeley County School District looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair as it plans for the 2023-24 school year. The recruitment fair to is hire teachers who can start work this coming August. BCSD will host the event on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cane Bay […]
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
TikTok star Jxdn to perform in Charleston on world tour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular TikTok creator turned rockstar will perform in Charleston in March. Jxdn, formally known as Jaden Hossler, will bring his debut headline ‘TELL ME ABOUT TOMORROW WORLD TOUR’ to Music Farm on March 31. According to Music Farm, Jxdn broke into the music industry after conquering more than 22 million social […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
wfmynews2.com
'We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting': Critically ill South Carolina teen receives lung transplant
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Bowman teen named Rock Riser has been hospitalized at MUSC in Charleston with a critical lung condition. He received a lung transplant on Tuesday. “We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting, Rock has new lungs," said Rock's sister Brook sister. They declare...
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
"Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat." The post U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch appeared first on Talker.
