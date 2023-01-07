ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Brecksville wrestling takes down Wadsworth, 35-15, in dual matchup of Division I state powers

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Boys soccer All-Stars 2022: St. Ignatius’ Nolan Spicer takes Player of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter sports are in full swing, but it’s never too late to look back at some of the top performances from the fall. St. Ignatius flexed it’s muscle once again in Division I, capping the season with a 2-0 win over New Albany to claim it’s fourth consecutive state title. The Wildcats have won each of their 12 state championships since 2004.
CLEVELAND, OH
Donovan Mitchell’s Utah return spoiled by Jazz, as Cleveland Cavaliers cough up late lead, lose 116-114

SALT LAKE CITY -- The night was supposed to be about Donovan Mitchell. Someone forgot to tell the Utah Jazz. In Mitchell’s first game in Utah following a landscape-shifting September trade that marked new eras for the Jazz and Cavaliers and ended Mitchell’s five-year Jazz career, Utah rallied late in the fourth quarter to stun the Cavs, 116-114. It’s Cleveland’s second loss on this road trip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Appointments are being scheduled for Tax Aide program in Westlake: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE,Ohio – The new year may be only two weeks old, but it’s already time to start preparing for income tax season. The AARP Tax Aide Program will be offered at the Westlake Community Services Department, 28975 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake. Services will be offered in this new location beginning at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays Feb. 6 through April 13 – except for Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
WESTLAKE, OH
Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Brown ’12 Named Football Offensive Line Coach

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University Head Football Coach Jim Hilvert has announced the addition of Matt Brown '12 as an offensive line coach to his staff in 2023. "I am very excited to have Matt Brown join the BW football staff," said Hilvert. "He brings a lot of experience as offensive line coach and is a great fit. Matt and his wife Jen, who is also a 2012 BW graduate, are jacked up to be back in Berea and at their alma mater."
BEREA, OH
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
CLEVELAND, OH
Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
