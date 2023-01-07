Brecksville wrestling takes down Wadsworth, 35-15, in dual matchup of Division I state powers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
No. 8 Brecksville too much for No. 20 Nordonia, 74-56, behind Luke Skaljac’s 32 points
MACEDONIA, Ohio — It took a shot at the buzzer Sunday for a team to beat Brecksville-Broadview Heights this boys basketball season. All coach Steve Mehalik wanted his players to do is look forward.
Boys soccer All-Stars 2022: St. Ignatius’ Nolan Spicer takes Player of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter sports are in full swing, but it’s never too late to look back at some of the top performances from the fall. St. Ignatius flexed it’s muscle once again in Division I, capping the season with a 2-0 win over New Albany to claim it’s fourth consecutive state title. The Wildcats have won each of their 12 state championships since 2004.
Browns final offensive player grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrapped up the 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the Steelers, finishing with a 7-10 record. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus, both as a team and as individuals:
Donovan Mitchell’s Utah return spoiled by Jazz, as Cleveland Cavaliers cough up late lead, lose 116-114
SALT LAKE CITY -- The night was supposed to be about Donovan Mitchell. Someone forgot to tell the Utah Jazz. In Mitchell’s first game in Utah following a landscape-shifting September trade that marked new eras for the Jazz and Cavaliers and ended Mitchell’s five-year Jazz career, Utah rallied late in the fourth quarter to stun the Cavs, 116-114. It’s Cleveland’s second loss on this road trip.
Kevin Love passes Anderson Varejao for sixth on Cavaliers rebounds list in loss to Jazz: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love continues to climb the Cavaliers all-time leaderboards in a variety of categories, passing another Cleveland fan favorite in Tuesday’s 116-114 loss to the Jazz in Utah. When Love grabbed the rebound off a Jarred Vanderbilt missed jumper early in the second quarter, he...
Appointments are being scheduled for Tax Aide program in Westlake: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE,Ohio – The new year may be only two weeks old, but it’s already time to start preparing for income tax season. The AARP Tax Aide Program will be offered at the Westlake Community Services Department, 28975 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake. Services will be offered in this new location beginning at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays Feb. 6 through April 13 – except for Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
How much will the Browns scheme change under a new defensive coordinator? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and our Football Insider subscribers have questions about the direction this will take. Lucky for them, Mary Kay Cabot has answers in her Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Will the Browns find...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
5 defensive tackles the Browns should target in NFL Draft 2023: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The addition of Deshaun Watson means the Browns will have to wait until the 43rd pick of the second round to make their first choice of 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of free agency, Cleveland will need to add some new talent to the defensive tackle position.
Donations of unneeded household items can benefit Lakewood Historical Society: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Those doing some post-holiday cleaning might be interested to know that Lakewood Historical Society will accept donations of housewares, home décor, Christmas decorations, china, small trinkets and other items 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 and 28 at the historical society’s home, the Haber Center, 13314 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
At the end of another losing season, how do Browns fans feel about Deshaun Watson? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In Cleveland, you see Browns gear everywhere. But I haven’t yet seen a Deshaun Watson jersey. Neither did John Tucker when he watched the final game of the season in a Lakewood sports bar.
Brown ’12 Named Football Offensive Line Coach
BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University Head Football Coach Jim Hilvert has announced the addition of Matt Brown '12 as an offensive line coach to his staff in 2023. "I am very excited to have Matt Brown join the BW football staff," said Hilvert. "He brings a lot of experience as offensive line coach and is a great fit. Matt and his wife Jen, who is also a 2012 BW graduate, are jacked up to be back in Berea and at their alma mater."
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
Restaurants, bars profiting from first week of sports betting, while others wait
The first week of sports betting in Ohio is almost in the books. This weekend fans continued packing bars and restaurants to place bets.
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
