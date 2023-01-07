ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WMBF

History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
LAKE CITY, SC

