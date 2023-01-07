Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WMBF
History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
live5news.com
After more than 2 years, dog lost in SC to be reunited with W. Virginia owner
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE/CNN) - The owner of dog lost three years ago in the Myrtle Beach area will finally be reunited with his pet thanks to a Pawleys Island rescue group and social media. Roscoe was brought in to the All4Paws Animal Rescue on Pawley’s Island after someone found...
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
live5news.com
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
Car crashes into building in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson. The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632. The […]
Myrtle Beach man charged after multiple dogs found dead in dumpster, police say
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police said he killed three dogs and left them in a trash dumpster in November. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with felony animal cruelty and […]
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
2 hospitalized with ‘critical injuries’ after crash near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 and Highway 792 near Loris, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
Rezoning application for former Surfside Beach water park withdrawn
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials. Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the […]
Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at South Carolina high school; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
Conway man sentenced to prison for assault, carjacking in Myrtle Beach in 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to prison Mondy after pleading guilty to a 2021 assault and carjacking in Myrtle Beach and was sentenced to prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Javon Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking and first-offense possession […]
