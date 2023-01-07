ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosepine, LA

KPLC TV

Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Former Barbe football player dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died. The U.S. Air Force Academy, where Brown, 21, was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player, announced his death Tuesday afternoon. Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese to Retire John Rudd’s Number 52

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a big two weeks at the Legacy Center which started with renaming the court in honor of McNeese legend, and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, and now on Saturday when the Cowboys and Cowgirls are set to host Houston Christian, McNeese will honor another legend, this time John Rudd as they will hoist his number 52 into the rafters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
OAKDALE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12

Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Roy Williams has been confirmed as DeQuincy’s new Chief of Police, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. Williams was appointed to the position by Mayor Riley Smith and at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, the City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Arson suspected in fires at two vacant homes in Reeves

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - Two fires at vacant homes were reported this morning, Reeves officials said. The Reeves Fire Department received a call from dispatch around 9 a.m. about two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished. No one was found in the homes, according to...
REEVES, LA
ktalnews.com

Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2023. Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse with child endangerment. Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing. Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 33, Euince: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

