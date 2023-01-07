Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
KPLC TV
Former Barbe football player dies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died. The U.S. Air Force Academy, where Brown, 21, was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player, announced his death Tuesday afternoon. Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class,...
KPLC TV
McNeese to Retire John Rudd’s Number 52
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a big two weeks at the Legacy Center which started with renaming the court in honor of McNeese legend, and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, and now on Saturday when the Cowboys and Cowgirls are set to host Houston Christian, McNeese will honor another legend, this time John Rudd as they will hoist his number 52 into the rafters.
KPLC TV
McNeese outlines majors with highest enrollment as students return for Spring semester
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese students are returning to class for the Spring semester but what are they planning on studying? These majors not only show what students are most interested in but also what job opportunities are most in-demand. “Business, Engineering, and Nursing by far, the highest enrollment,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Lake Charles
After a couple of years of businesses being closed down due to the hurricanes, it is nice to see them all coming back. It is also cool to see new eateries popping up in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. With that being said, there is another new restaurant...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
KPLC TV
Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12
Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Roy Williams has been confirmed as DeQuincy’s new Chief of Police, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. Williams was appointed to the position by Mayor Riley Smith and at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, the City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position.
KPLC TV
Arson suspected in fires at two vacant homes in Reeves
Reeves, LA (KPLC) - Two fires at vacant homes were reported this morning, Reeves officials said. The Reeves Fire Department received a call from dispatch around 9 a.m. about two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished. No one was found in the homes, according to...
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for former Mayor and Fire Chief for the Village of Reeves, Scott Walker, according to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home. Walker passed away at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Visitation will begin at the Ardoin Funeral Home...
KPLC TV
Iowa issues precautionary boil advisory for all residents
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all residents due to an issue with the water well and water tower. The issue has caused a loss of pressure in the town’s water system.
ktalnews.com
Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2023. Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse with child endangerment. Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing. Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 33, Euince: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession...
