southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: SC Statehouse 2023 Press Preview Review
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 10, 2023 we continue our preview of the 2023 state legislative session with excerpts from this year's S.C. Press Association legislative media workshop. Reporters heard from committee chairmen as well as state Senate Republican and Democratic caucus leaders on a range of topics ahead of this year's session, including abortion, education reform, and more.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Using Black voters as political pawns is completely unforgivable
We’ll never know if Democratic congressional candidate Annie Andrews would have won a 2022 election against Republican Nancy Mace, but we do know one thing: Black voters in Charleston County were bleached out of the 1st Congressional District by targeted racial gerrymandering that impacted the election’s outcome. Let’s...
blufftontoday.com
Here are the issues and debates that will mold South Carolina politics in 2023
South Carolina heads into a new year of policymaking in Columbia with a Republican supermajority, an embattled state superintendent, legislative tension and an elevated focus on the national stage. In the last two-year session, the state legislature got the closest it ever has in passing near-total abortion bans and a...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Henry McMaster to begin second full term as SC Governor
When Henry McMaster takes the oath of office as Governor this week, he’ll become the first person in state history to be formally sworn into office for a third time. His new four-year term will, in all likelihood, be the capstone of a public service career that will span almost a half century.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]. The Eight Box Law of 1882 was an election law designed to ensure white supremacy in South Carolina without violating the Fifteenth Amendment—which barred states from depriving their citizens of the vote on the basis of race. The law provided for separate ballot boxes for each of the eight offices, including, state senator, state representative, congressman, governor, and other statewide offices. Any ballot cast in an incorrect box was disallowed. Election managers were required to read the labels to illiterate voters—enabling election officials to read them correctly to white voters and incorrectly to black voters. This was not a violation of federal law and would be difficult to prove in court. In just six years, the Eight Box Law reduced the number of black voters from 58,000 to 14,000.
WYFF4.com
Some push to standardize SC flag
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a push to standardize the South Carolina state flag. Right now, multiple versions of the flag are on display at the South Carolina statehouse. An effort led by Scott Malyerck, a political consultant in Newberry County, wants the state to officially recognize one flag. He's been pushing for it since 2017.
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina named in top 3 slowest-talking US states, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina was ranked one of the top three slowest-talking states in the American, according to a new study from the Preply report. The study said the average rate of speech among U.S. states is 5.09 syllables per second. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, averaging 4.80 syllables per second.
charlestondaily.net
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps
The Biden administration’s infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials. Texas Public Radio’s...
Banks settles in at South Carolina
Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
Thousands of workers in demand in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina has a record-low unemployment rate but the year starts with more than 100,000 open jobs in the state. S.C. Works said there are two main industries in the Upstate looking for workers; healthcare and manufacturing. On top of that, there are hundreds of openings in several other fields such […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Drawl Nearly The Slowest Speech In The Country
Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's new Speaker of the House
In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State Fairgrounds hosting CDL Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Anyone looking to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) will be able to apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination on-site.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
FOX Carolina
Who is Creighton Waters?
Creighton Waters is the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury and is the lead attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer from Hampton County, is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. Waters has worked for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
