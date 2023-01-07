Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday
If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Arizona State Defensive Lineman Transfer
Arizona State transfer defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott announced his commitment to Tennessee football Monday afternoon. Norman-Lott chose Tennessee over Colorado, LSU and Michigan State and announced his commitment following his weekend official visit to Knoxville. The defensive lineman comes to Knoxville with two years of eligibility remaining and one additional redshirt season available.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Cut For Blue Chip Receiver
Four-star class of 2024 receiver James Madison II released his top 10 Sunday including Josh Heupel and Tennessee in his top group. Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina join Tennessee in Madison’s top 10. Madison released his top group in a fitting graphic on Twitter.
Ryan Wingo Schedules UT Visit
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Tennessee wide receiver target Ryan Wingo has scheduled a visit with the Volunteers.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands Former Miami Offensive Lineman Transfer John Campbell
Tennessee has received its third transfer portal commitment of the day with offensive tackle John Campbell. The former Miami offensive lineman committed to Tennessee through a Twitter post on Monday night. Campbell chose the Vols over Florida and Florida State. Campbell, a native of Orlando, Florida, will have two years...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes and Jerry Stackhouse React to Tennessee’s Win Over Vanderbilt
Despite a back-and-forth effort from both teams in the first half, No. 5 Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2 SEC) by a score of 77-68 in Knoxville on Tuesday afternoon. After the game, Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse met with the media to discuss his team’s loss to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Inside Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported. Mitchell spent two years in Knoxville after transferring from Texas to Tennessee. The inside linebacker suffered a season ending injury early in the 2021 season before returning to the field as a stalwart on Tennessee’s 2022 defense.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Running Back Flips on Stanford, Commits to Pac-12 Rival
Just about two weeks after committing to Stanford University out of the transfer portal, former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas has seemingly found a new home instead. According to a social media post from Williams-Thomas on Sunday night, the former Vol is now heading to Cal – Berkeley. “ALL...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rod Clark, Uros Plavsic Dive Into Vanderbilt Matchup
Just about a day and a half prior to Tennessee hosting Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup in Knoxville, Vols assistant coach Rod Clark and center Uros Plavsic met with the media to discuss the upcoming game. No. 5 Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) will host in-state rival Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1 SEC)...
No. 8 Tennessee aiming for 11th straight win over Vanderbilt
No. 8 Tennessee will look to continue its dominance over visiting Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday night in
Way-too-early 2023 prediction: Tennessee will be a disappointment
247Sports' Brad Crawford discusses the loss of talent Tennessee is suffering and how that will impact them next year.
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
The Biggest-Ever Buc-ee’s Is Coming… But Not To Texas
It'll be the biggest Buc-ee's ever... for now.
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
