ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Remembering Blake Fruchtl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

2022 was driest of past 8 years

Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Bookstore serves community one book at a time

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS school board interviews interim superintendent candidates

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three candidates answered hours of questions Tuesday night from the Grand Island Public School Board as the district looked to find its interim superintendent. For the second time in a week, the school board held a special meeting. Tuesday night’s meeting centered around the interviewing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn

KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy