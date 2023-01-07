Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne FC, USF announce partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne FC and the University of St. Francis today announce a partnership bringing FWFC professional soccer to a new home at Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium. The two-year agreement between FWFC and USF comprises of all home matches being played on Kevin Donley Field...
Huntington North's Douglass inks with IU South Bend
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington North senior Reece Douglass signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at IU South Bend. Douglass was an Honorable Mention All-NE8 selection as a junior, when she batted .400 with three home runs and 27 RBIs. Douglass says she plans to study...
High School Basketball Recap (1/10)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic extends musician negotiation deadline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians agreed to the organization's wage terms Tuesday. The organization gave the musicians an 11 p.m. deadline, threatening to cancel their upcoming Jan. 28 show and stop paying their health insurance. The groups negotiated until just before midnight, agreeing on a...
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A retailer is trying to help you have a healthy start to the new year. The first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings....
Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
Mild, spotty light rain Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — There is a slight chance of light rain Wednesday morning with the passage of a frontal boundary. It’s a cloudy and breezy day with highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another boundary brings spotty light rain and drizzle to the...
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
Egg prices continue to soar across country
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The average cost of a dozen eggs has gone up almost three dollars since last January. Matthew Merritt started raising chickens to sell eggs in 2012. He doesn't believe there's a shortage of eggs, rather inflation is driving up prices. “An easy way to raise...
Leo High School air quality classroom temperature issues persist in Winter Break report
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Air quality issues continue to be of concern in Leo Junior Senior High School. Students and teachers are complaining of inconsistent classroom temperatures and high carbon dioxide levels. The East Allen Educators Association (EAEA) says issues with the HVAC system have been going on for years....
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
City offices closed for MLK Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Recycling and garbage pickup will be delayed by one day. Offices will return to normal business hours Tuesday.
