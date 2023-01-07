Read full article on original website
Centura girls basketball routs Doniphan-Trumbull by 35
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura girls basketball hosted Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday. The Centurions improved to 11-1 in a 72-37 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Northwest boys wrestling grapples victory over O’Neill
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual match Tuesday. The Vikings rowed their way to a 63-15 victory over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball stays unbeaten in win over Centura
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hit the road to face Centura Tuesday. The Cardinals stayed undefeated and improved to 13-0 in a 75-55 win over the Centurions. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Northwest girls wrestling rows past O’Neill in dual win
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual Tuesday. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 42-21. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
Remembering Blake Fruchtl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
Hastings College women’s wrestling host Bronco Open
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s wrestling team hosted the Bronco Open on Sunday and brought captured a few quality results inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The top performance came at 123 where Larissa Kaz rolled through her competition in pool play. She won each of her...
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
GIPS school board interviews interim superintendent candidates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three candidates answered hours of questions Tuesday night from the Grand Island Public School Board as the district looked to find its interim superintendent. For the second time in a week, the school board held a special meeting. Tuesday night’s meeting centered around the interviewing...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
Hastings new city administrator prioritizing communication, building trust
HASTINGS, Neb. (NCN) - Before he starts acting as manager, the top-ranking city staffer in Hastings is playing the role of a sponge. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is just two weeks into his new job and has met with each city council member and the mayor. “I’ve also spent time...
CDHD offers free diabetes prevention class
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local health department is gearing up for diabetes prevention program. Central District Health Department is offering free classes beginning Monday, January 16, and for the first time the entire course will be instructed online. Officials say the goal of the program is for participants...
G.I. police arrest man for trying to sell drugs in business parking lot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony drug charges after a weekend arrest. Hall County Court documents show Grand Island Police arrested 61-year-old Ray Pallas on Saturday after someone had notified them that Pallas had attempted to sell them drugs in the parking lot of Wine, Beer and Spirits.
