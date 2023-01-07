ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings College women’s wrestling host Bronco Open

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s wrestling team hosted the Bronco Open on Sunday and brought captured a few quality results inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The top performance came at 123 where Larissa Kaz rolled through her competition in pool play. She won each of her...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Remembering Blake Fruchtl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bookstore serves community one book at a time

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS school board interviews interim superintendent candidates

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three candidates answered hours of questions Tuesday night from the Grand Island Public School Board as the district looked to find its interim superintendent. For the second time in a week, the school board held a special meeting. Tuesday night’s meeting centered around the interviewing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Hastings Police searching for missing teen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning

The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
HASTINGS, NE

