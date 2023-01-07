ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experiential Orchestra to Present Unique Version of ‘Four Last Songs’

Experiential Orchestra to present a reimagined version of “Four Last Songs” as part of its 2023 concerts. Led by Music Director James Blachly, the program, which is co-presented with Trinity Church Wall Street will feature soprano Sarah Brailey alongside cellist Andrew Yee in a showcase that will take place at St. Paul’s Chapel in New York City.
