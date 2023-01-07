ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Johnstonian News

100 misguided lawmakers could undermine American universities

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

American universities have long attracted the best and brightest from around the world. They come for the sophisticated research opportunities that prevail in academic labs — funded, in part, by American taxpayer dollars. But with taxpayer dollars comes political scrutiny. One hundred members of Congress proposed a reinterpretation of the law that fuels this world-class R&D engine. And their short-term […]

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
The Johnstonian News

American politics is designed to minimize ‘reckonings’

“The question,” Bonnie Kristian writes at The Daily Beast, “isn’t whether we want a Republican reckoning or not. It’s whether we want the dream of mass public repentance for bringing Trump to power or the reality of Trump remaining out of power.” Kristian’s argument, in summary: Seeking the former “could push wavering Republicans toward a reflexive defense of Trump,” keeping […] The post American politics is designed to minimize ‘reckonings’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Johnstonian News

Political theater, not a constitutional cataclysm

After four days of acrimony and 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally became speaker of the House early Saturday.  Yay! Congress is finally back in business! Gridlock ends! The republic is saved! Well, not really.  The whole sorry exercise was just another attempt to compete with professional wrestling for the attention of entertainment-seekers. Congress, unfortunately, was never out of […] The post Political theater, not a constitutional cataclysm first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
