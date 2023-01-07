Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
BPD searching for an at-risk missing 17-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Arianna Rose Matthews, 17. The department said Matthews was last seen on Morocco Court Monday. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Matthews is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 […]
Man sentenced in Arvin police chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead and one is hospitalized after a collision in south Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were called to South Mount Vernon Avenue near East Belle Terrace around 5:44 p.m. for a major injury traffic collision. At the scene, officers […]
Attorney: Records provided in case of slain CDCR counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday. The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi […]
Man pleads not guilty in 2021 shooting, kidnapping case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was ordered held without bail and his next hearing set for Jan. 20. The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after […]
Man arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters in South Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in South Bakersfield for possessing suspected stolen catalytic converters and other stolen items on Sun, Jan 8.
2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
Two Porterville officers treated after alleged fentanyl exposure
Porterville, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two Porterville officers are expected to be okay after suspected of being exposed to fentanyl during a search of a Bakersfield resident. Porterville police said on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a business, located in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue in Porterville regarding a shoplifter.
Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
BPD: Missing at-risk teen girl found
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 9): The Bakersfield Police Department said Mary Weathers was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk 14-year-old girl. Police said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was last seen on the 900 block of H...
Search continues for woman missing since mid-2022
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for help to find a woman last seen in mid-2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue in either late August or early September. She has brown hair and brown eyes while standing at about 5 foot, 6 inches and weighing around 190 pounds.
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
Man hit by multiple cars on Hwy 178 identified
The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed on Highway 178 after being hit by several vehicles on Fri, Jan 6.
