Orange County, CA

ocsportszone.com

Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls

A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onekindesign.com

A coastal Mediterranean home gets a stunning update in San Juan Capistrano

Intimate Living Interiors has reimagined this dated Mediterranean home into a coastal modern retreat, located in San Juan Capistrano, California. Inside you will find well-collected decor from travels abroad and an overall feel of casual elegance. The designer has created living spaces that promote a sense of well-being and offer plenty of entertaining opportunities.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AllTrojans

USC football legend Reggie Bush to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

USC football legend Reggie Bush will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Monday. Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons at USC. He also caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 scores. Bush was one of the architects of the Trojans last two national championship seasons in 2003 and 2004. The following year he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns for a USC team that went 12-1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

