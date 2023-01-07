Read full article on original website
Limerick Township community pleads for Jennifer Brown's safe return
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear. "We just, it's still very surreal however each passing...
Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash
The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
League of Women Voters for Lehigh County to hold non-partisan candidate workshop featuring Malcolm Kenyatta
The League of Women Voters of Lehigh County will hold a workshop Jan. 21 to help candidates from any party learn the mechanics of running for office. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, will be the featured speaker, but the event is for people of all parties. "We want to help...
Berks DA announces bid for re-election
READING, Pa. - Berks County's top law enforcement official is seeking another term. District Attorney John Adams announced his re-election bid Monday. "I look forward to continuing my work with our local law enforcement partners to combat crime in Berks County," Adams said. If successful, it will be the chief...
Reading remembers Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is remembering his former chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, who died over the weekend. He said the two first met in 2011, and their friendship went beyond politics. "When I got news of Frank's passing, I knew immediately that we lost a great...
