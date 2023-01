MAPLE CITY – The Glen Lake Lakers improved to 6-0 this season with a 68-44 win over Kingsley on Friday night.

The Lakers have won every game this season by double digits.

Kingsley falls to 4-5 with the loss and 2-1 in conference play. The Stags will play at Suttons Bay on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Glen Lake will travel to Buckley for its next game on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.