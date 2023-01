CADILLAC – Cadillac improved to 9-3 and snapped their losing streak after a 3-2 win over Big North Conference rival Petoskey on Friday night.

The beginning was a defensive battle as both teams remained scoreless, a similar outcome to the last time these teams met.

The Vikings continue BNC play as they take on Traverse City West Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Petoskey plays Capital City on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.