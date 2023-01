McBAIN – The McBain Ramblers rolled to a 59-49 win over Roscommon on Friday night for their second straight win.

Evan Haverkamp did it all for the Ramblers in this game, leading all scorers with 33 points.

With the win, McBain improves to 4-3 on the season and 4-1 in Highland play. The Ramblers are tied with Beal City for first place in the conference.

Roscommon drops to 2-4 on the season with the loss and 1-3 in conference play.