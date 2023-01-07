Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Demolition In Chillicothe Part Of 2022 Review
A review of 2022 by City Administrator Roze Frampton included looking at various areas, including Code Enforcement. Frampton says demolition was part of that. Demolition and clean-up are only part of the work. She says she is very pleased with the progress that has been made.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Review For 2022 Includes Construction
The review for 2022 for the City of Chillicothe included looking at projects for the year. That included rehabilitation and construction. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this took place in several departments. That has helped them focus on preparing for phase 3 on 2nd Street. Building Construction has taken place...
kchi.com
23 Sets Of Turnout Gear Purchased For Chillicothe Firefighters
The turnout gear worn by Chillicothe firefighters expires after about 10 years of use. The crews have two sets of gear that are purchased about 5 years apart. The Chillicothe City Council on Monday approved replacing the older set of turnout gear at a total cost of $112,981. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new gear provides better protection.
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Elementary Expansion Begins
Visitors to the Chillicothe Elementary School property will notice construction has begun on the expansion of the building. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the expansion will house grades 2-5. Dr Wiebers says they are mindful of the potential for traffic problems at the sight. He says they plan to provide...
kchi.com
New Police Officer
The Chillicothe Police Department has a new Police Officer. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session Monday, approved the hiring of Jeremiah Hibner, with a pay rate of $18.22 per hour. He began working on Tuesday morning.
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
kchi.com
City’s Home Based Business Ordinances Amended To Comply With New State Law
Chillicothe City Ordinances for Home Based Businesses were amended at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The changes are to comply with new state laws in Missouri. Code Enforcement Office Gil Gates presented the updates. Under the new state law, home-based work includes “any lawful occupation performed by a resident...
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Humphreys Woman With Serious Injuries & Arrested
A Humphreys woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 5 near Humphreys. The crash occurred Saturday at about 6:00 pm, as 47-year-old Lisa Arndt was westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway, her car struck an embankment and overturned,
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
kchi.com
Two Arrested By Troopers
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Basketball Knocks Off Penney 65-10 In Round 1 Of Lawson Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Penney on Tuesday night 65-10 in the first round of the Lawson Tournament. The Lady Hornets held Penney to just three offensive field goals all game long. Kayanna Cranmer led the way for Chillicothe with 18 points, Jessica Reeter had 16,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
kchi.com
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
