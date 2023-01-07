January 2023 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov.

Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip.

Various Days

Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadline for Multiple Hunting Opportunities. Wild pig, waterfowl, turkey and quail hunts are available through the SHARE program. An $11.75 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) is charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

Various Days

Guided Wetland Tours by Reservation at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be catered to include requested information. The minimum group size is 15 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email Lori.Dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

Various Days

Discover the Flyway School Program, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Discover the Flyway is an outdoor education program for kindergarten through 12th grade students that meets Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core Standards. Its goal is to offer children a meaningful outdoor experience that will give them an appreciation for the wetlands, agriculture and wildlife of the Central Valley and contribute to a lifetime of healthy outdoor activities and development of a land stewardship ethic.

Weekends

Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough, 10 and 11 a.m., 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Volunteers lead walks highlighting the natural history of the Elkhorn Slough every Saturday and Sunday. Tours fill on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the tour. For more information, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/esnerr/tours.

Weekends

Guided Wildlife Tours at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 12:30 p.m., 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). The 90-minute walking tour covers slightly more than a half mile through this premier birding spot that highlights migratory waterfowl and other wetland wildlife.

Tours are canceled in heavy rain and will not be held New Year’s Day. No reservations are necessary for groups of less than 20 people. This land is part of the CDFW Lands Pass Program and associated fee-for-use requirement. There is no additional cost for the tour. To purchase a Lands Pass, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/lands-pass. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email Lori.Dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

5 — Flyway Nights Speaker Series, 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. The Yolo Bypass Salmonid Habitat Restoration and Fish Passage Project, or Big Notch Project, is a joint state and federal project between the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and the United States Bureau of Reclamation. This project provides essential benefits to various native fish species, including threatened and endangered Chinook salmon, steelhead and sturgeon. Our speaker is Josh Martinez, a Senior Environmental Scientist with DWR. As manager of the Restoration Ecology Unit, Josh has spent the last 14 years working on habitat restoration and fish passage projects in the Yolo Bypass. For more information and to register, please visit www.yolobasin.org/flywaynights.

6 — Community Habitat Restoration, 3 to 5 p.m., 303 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey (90293). Let’s roll up sleeves and help the Friends of Ballona Wetlands restore the last coastal wetland in Los Angeles. Get hands-on experience while learning about urban ecology. Clearing out invasive vegetation gives slow-growing native plants room to thrive. Parking and entrance gate are located behind Gordon’s Market. Registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit www.ballonafriends.org/calendar/2023/1/6/friday-habitat-restoration.