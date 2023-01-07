ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Rashford could be 'unstoppable' for Man United - Ten Hag

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8UXw_0k6WK5Zu00

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be "unstoppable" after the England forward scored his fifth goal in as many games and assisted two others in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Rashford set up Antony's fourth-minute opener and sent in the cross that Everton defender Conor Coady turned into his own net before converting a stoppage-time penalty to cap another sparkling display.

The 25-year-old now has 13 goals in all competitions for United so far and is on track to beat his season-best tally of 22 goals from the 2019-20 campaign.

"From the first minute, Marcus showed confidence and belief," Ten Hag said. "For 90 minutes he was a threat for the Everton defenders... As a striker, you measure goals and assists - today he had two assists and one goal, so it's a great.

"He can work on his weaker foot, on his heading, but on other skills he is very good. It is more about bringing him in the right position and that as a team we create the right spaces for him, so that he can bring his strengths.

"Then he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles, his directness... He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going."

United, who extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions, host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City in Saturday's derby.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Aston Villa sign defender Moreno from Real Betis

(Reuters) - Aston Villa have signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Since joining Betis in 2019, the 29-year-old made 122 appearances, scoring six goals and making 14 assists. He won the Copa del Rey with the club last season.
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves close in on Brazil's Felipe - source

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Brazilian centre-back Felipe from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, a source familiar with ongoing talks told Reuters on Wednesday.
Reuters

Soccer-Former Brazil defender Miranda retires

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Former Brazil defender Joao Miranda has decided to end his playing career at the age of 38, he said on Wednesday. "The moment has arrived. To everyone who has supported me, my most special thanks. Thank you very much, football!" Miranda wrote on Twitter.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy