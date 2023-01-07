ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite City, LA

Sports Zone: Former QB Lester Ricard talks Tulane’s Cotton Bowl win

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmb4s_0k6WJXzy00

( WGNO ) — Former LSU and Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard joined WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee for an in-depth discussion on the 16th-ranked Green Wave’s 46-45 come-from-behind-win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 2.

Ricard, a former Parade All-American out of Amite, played for Tulane through the 2006 season after transferring from LSU in 2003.

Watch Sports Zone every Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on Nola 38 (The CW).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

NOLA-area names to watch for during the CFP National Championship

College football will crown its champion in Los Angeles Monday night as Texas Christian University takes on defending champs the Georgia Bulldogs. Not sure who to cheer for? Although no longer sporting their high school jerseys, these local players are bringing the bayou from one LA to another. Here's who to watch.
FORT WORTH, TX
WGNO

About time: Pelicans win at Washington for first time in 12 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored […]
WASHINGTON, DC
houmatimes.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
GRAY, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy