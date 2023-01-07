Sports Zone: Former QB Lester Ricard talks Tulane’s Cotton Bowl win
( WGNO ) — Former LSU and Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard joined WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee for an in-depth discussion on the 16th-ranked Green Wave’s 46-45 come-from-behind-win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 2.
Ricard, a former Parade All-American out of Amite, played for Tulane through the 2006 season after transferring from LSU in 2003.
