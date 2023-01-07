Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Explains Heated Confrontation At Gervonta Davis Fight
A video of Meek and Gary Russell Jr. exchanging words surfaced, but Jackson is seen getting heated as well after his wife was being crowded. Before Gervonta Davis took on Hector Garcia, there was a bit of a spat in the audience. Tank reigned victorious in the anticipated bout, but ahead of the fight, footage of an altercation involving Wallo, Meek Mill, Gary Russell Jr., and Stephen Jackson made the rounds on social media. This week, Jackson also explains his participation, revealing that he was trying to protect his wife from people pushing in the crowd.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Fury & Usyk Another “David & Goliath” Match?
By Ken Hissner: At six foot nine, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” will be negotiating to unify against WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at six foot three. When you look at past height mismatches, there are a good share of them. Let’s take...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey on March 25th in Fresno
By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez will face Richard Commey next on March 25th at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) passed up on a guaranteed title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis to fight the 35-year-old Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), whose record is 1-2-1 in his last four fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde will prove his elite status by beating Artur Beterbiev says Gareth A. Davies
By Craig Daly: Gareth A. Davies believes that Anthony Yarde has the chance to prove himself as one of the “elite” fighters in the sport if he can upset IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk taunts Tyson Fury: “Where are you, Belly?”
By Jack Tiernan: A trim & in shape-looking Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to taunt the chubby WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to enquire where he’s at. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is upbeat about the chances of the fight getting made for March. If you’re Fury, this would be a good time for him to start reducing weight and working on his cardio.
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s style is “recipe for disaster” for him
By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s aggressive fighting style will be a“recipe for disaster” for him when the two square off on February 18th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. It’s vital that Wood not get hit too often by Lara because he’s easily...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup
What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr talks Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Garcia
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is happy for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis following his ninth round injury stoppage win over Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Despite the oddball scores turned in by the three judges that worked last night’s Gervonta-Hector fight, Tank Davis was...
