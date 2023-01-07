Read full article on original website
Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Mayor Bill Saffo, Rhonda Bellamy facing off with teams in fundraiser game of ‘Family Promise Feud’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar game show with a local twist is taking place this Saturday in Wilmington. Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting the first ever “Family Promise Feud” game show on January 14th at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.
New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discuss opioid settlement funding plans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discussing the opioid crisis and how it plans to use the. more than $18 million dollars in settlement funds they will receive over the next 18 years. “I mean we have such a group of experts...
Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year. “I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2...
Annual ‘Prom Closet’ offering Brunswick County students free Prom, Spring Formal attire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to go to prom this year, but don’t have anything to wear, you’ll soon have the chance to change that. South Brunswick High School will host its annual Prom Closet on Thursday, February 2nd, in their choir room.
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ exhibit opening Saturday at Cameron Art Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a month after a ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation was removed from Jervay Park, the 18-letter exhibit is reappearing this Saturday at the Cameron Art Museum. The display was temporarily installed in September of 2020 following protests over the death of...
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pharmacies across the Cape Fear are reporting a significant increase in the number of customers buying children’s cold & flu medicines. It’s been nearly a month since we first noticed the increased demand, leading to empty shelves in stores and pharmacies. The increased...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
‘Deep Dives into History’ program coming to NC Maritime Museum at Southport
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new interactive program at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is combining living historians, material culture displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past. Museum Manager John Moseley developed the “Deep Dives into History” program to provide visitors...
UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.
CAA Commissioner talks monumental matchup for UNCW basketball
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In anticipation of UNCW’s showdown with Charleston on Wednesday, Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt invited the commissioner of the CAA, Joe D’Antonio, to discuss the matchup. 15-1 Charleston has the longest win streak in all of college basketball, and #14-3 UNCW has the second...
Port City United hosting ‘Fresh Chance Friday’ offering employment, expungement resources
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help area residents in their search for career opportunities and help those who may need record expungements, Port City United is hosting Fresh Chance Friday. The event will take place on January 27th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the MLK...
Hundreds gather in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than 200 people, including about 50 children, gathered at the Blue Water Waterfront Grill in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany. Diving for the Greek cross is a popular tradition among Greek Orthodox Christians around the world. There were twelve divers...
New Hanover County Board of Education reduces suspension of ‘disruptive’ attendee
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A frequent attendee of New Hanover County Board of Education meetings saw her recent suspension reduced at a Monday morning meeting. Sandy Eyles had been suspended from being on the premises of any New Hanover County Board of Education meetings or committee meetings through November of 2023.
Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
Report: Violent crime in Wilmington at its lowest in 13 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few different types of crime are at record lows in the City of Wilmington. According to the 2022 Crime Update shared by Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams; violent crime, burglary, and total part-one crime are at record lows since 2009. Chief Williams credited these numbers to the help of several agencies and members of the community.
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell. Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building. But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation...
Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
