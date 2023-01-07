ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year. “I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2...
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Deep Dives into History’ program coming to NC Maritime Museum at Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new interactive program at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is combining living historians, material culture displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past. Museum Manager John Moseley developed the “Deep Dives into History” program to provide visitors...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CAA Commissioner talks monumental matchup for UNCW basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In anticipation of UNCW’s showdown with Charleston on Wednesday, Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt invited the commissioner of the CAA, Joe D’Antonio, to discuss the matchup. 15-1 Charleston has the longest win streak in all of college basketball, and #14-3 UNCW has the second...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Board of Education reduces suspension of ‘disruptive’ attendee

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A frequent attendee of New Hanover County Board of Education meetings saw her recent suspension reduced at a Monday morning meeting. Sandy Eyles had been suspended from being on the premises of any New Hanover County Board of Education meetings or committee meetings through November of 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Report: Violent crime in Wilmington at its lowest in 13 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few different types of crime are at record lows in the City of Wilmington. According to the 2022 Crime Update shared by Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams; violent crime, burglary, and total part-one crime are at record lows since 2009. Chief Williams credited these numbers to the help of several agencies and members of the community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell. Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building. But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
