ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping in Black Trench Coat & Leather Boots With Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in NYC

Angelina Jolie had a shopping spree moment in New York and brought her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt along for the ride. The “Girl, Interrupted” star was photographed yesterday in New York, while dressed in cozy outerwear along with leather boots. All bundled up, Jolie’s look was comprised of a long and quite oversized black wool trench coat. On bottom, Jolie donned gray pleated trousers that offered the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress a baggy fit. Jolie’s breezy outfit was completed with a quilted black YSL bag with gold hardware and matching monogrammed detailing. Keeping it cool, Jolie popped on aviator shades and layered on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy