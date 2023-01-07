Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
theadvocate.com
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
theadvocate.com
The LSU women's basketball team has moved into the AP Top 5 for the first time in 14 years
LSU (16-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) leads the nation with an average margin of victory at 39.8 and has beaten four conference opponents by an average of 27 points. South Carolina (16-0) was an unanimous choice for No. 1, followed by Stanford (16-1), Ohio State (17-0) and UConn (13-2). LSU was fifth with 582 points.
theadvocate.com
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse
Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering
The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022
The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
Albany Upper Elementary nationally recognized for success in 2022
Albany Upper Elementary School has been named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators for exceptional student achievement in 2022. Albany Upper Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022....
theadvocate.com
Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll
Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn
Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
theadvocate.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as a Certified Floodplain Manager.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
