California’s Kevin McCarthy finally wins House Speaker. ‘Good thing for the Central Valley’

Kookaloo2
4d ago
Kevin gave it all away to win. Mark.8 Verses 34 to 38 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul.....
jojo?
4d ago
And he sold his soul to get it! A real winner for this country (USA) would have won on first or second vote! Never put a insurrection participant in charge! That’s putting the starving fox in the hen. House! Especially since his commander Devil himself!
NanaK
4d ago
Well I guess all one needs to do is have a re-vote after re-vote to finally win! Is that like taking a test over and over again until you finally pass? This political process has become hilarious. No honor among thieves.
