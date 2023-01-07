California’s Kevin McCarthy finally wins House Speaker. ‘Good thing for the Central Valley’

You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO