California’s Kevin McCarthy finally wins House Speaker. ‘Good thing for the Central Valley’

By Gillian Brassil and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago
Kookaloo2
4d ago

Kevin gave it all away to win. Mark.8 Verses 34 to 38 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul.....

jojo?
4d ago

And he sold his soul to get it! A real winner for this country (USA) would have won on first or second vote! Never put a insurrection participant in charge! That’s putting the starving fox in the hen. House! Especially since his commander Devil himself!

NanaK
4d ago

Well I guess all one needs to do is have a re-vote after re-vote to finally win! Is that like taking a test over and over again until you finally pass? This political process has become hilarious. No honor among thieves.

