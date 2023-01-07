ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Rogers, Fidh Help Saline Extend Winning Streak to 3

DEXTER - Saline defeated Dexter, 58-49, at Dexter High School, to win its third straight game. Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh each scored 16 points and Jonathan Sanderson scored 14 points to lead Saline. Saline is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red. The Hornets return to action at...
DEXTER, MI
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Defense Allows Saline to Mount Comeback Victory Against Dexter

The Hornets jumped up and down, cheered and hugged - the kind of emotional response that's been rare for a basketball program that's made winning routine over the last three years. Saline bounced back from a 12-point deficit to beat Dexter, 35-32, Tuesday night at Saline High School. It was...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Saline Defeats Walled Lake Central at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Saline's offensive engine was firing in the Motor City as the Hornets beat Walled Lake Central, 56-35, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Sunday. The Hornets' convincing victory came after the team watched the Detroit Piston play on their home court only minutes earlier. Saline improved to 7-1.
SALINE, MI
US 103.1

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL

Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways

The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
SALINE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
thesalinepost.com

St. Andrew to Host Blood Drive Feb. 5

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins...
SALINE, MI

