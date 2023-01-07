Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Rogers, Fidh Help Saline Extend Winning Streak to 3
DEXTER - Saline defeated Dexter, 58-49, at Dexter High School, to win its third straight game. Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh each scored 16 points and Jonathan Sanderson scored 14 points to lead Saline. Saline is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red. The Hornets return to action at...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Defense Allows Saline to Mount Comeback Victory Against Dexter
The Hornets jumped up and down, cheered and hugged - the kind of emotional response that's been rare for a basketball program that's made winning routine over the last three years. Saline bounced back from a 12-point deficit to beat Dexter, 35-32, Tuesday night at Saline High School. It was...
thesalinepost.com
THIS WEEK IN HORNET COUNTRY: Saline Boys Basketball Levels Up, Hockey Team On Target
As we prepare to leave for Detroit to watch the Saline girls' basketball team at Little Caesar's Arena, here's a quick update on the Hornets this week. The Saline boys' basketball team had a big week, taking two games against East Lansing, 51-40, and Flat Rock, 69-61, to improve to 5-3. Saline has won 4 of 5.
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Saline Defeats Walled Lake Central at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT - Saline's offensive engine was firing in the Motor City as the Hornets beat Walled Lake Central, 56-35, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Sunday. The Hornets' convincing victory came after the team watched the Detroit Piston play on their home court only minutes earlier. Saline improved to 7-1.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL
Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways
The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
Michigan Finishes No. 3 In Final AP Ranking
The Wolverines finished in the Top 3 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the late 1940's.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
thesalinepost.com
St. Andrew to Host Blood Drive Feb. 5
St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins...
Comments / 0