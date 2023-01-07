Read full article on original website
Far-right shadow looming over Swedish EU presidency
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden holds the European Union's powerful presidency for the next six months, but there are concerns in the EU that a hard-line Swedish far right will hold back the Nordic nation in fulfilling its ambitions for the 27-nation bloc. Occupying the rotating presidency allows a member...
China preparing to expand airline service to United States
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday. U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
Zimbabwe threatens health workers with jail if they strike
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has brought in a law that bans health workers such as nurses and doctors from prolonged strikes, imposing punishments of up to six months in jail for defiant workers or union leaders, state-run media and a government spokesman said Wednesday. The provision, signed into...
US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion
DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country's 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that...
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that former Baja California drug trafficking organization leader Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Spain: Jail for 2 women repatriated from Syria
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge on Wednesday ordered jail without bail for two women repatriated from Syria for their suspected involvement with the Islamic State group. The pair should be held because they are considered to be a flight risk and of their long alleged connections with IS, the judge said in a statement issued by the National Court. The women are under investigation for the crime of belonging to a terrorist organization.
