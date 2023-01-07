ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, January 6

By Grant Sweeter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was plenty of college basketball action Friday night and that’s the main focus of this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

Tonight’s SportsZone featured six games from around the area.

Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • USF vs. Minot State – Double Header
  • Augustana vs. Northern State – Double Header
  • Watertown vs. O’Gorman
  • Aberdeen Central vs. Washington
