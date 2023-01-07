ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games. The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

At full strength, LSUA looks to start stacking wins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have not been the healthiest team this year after losing one of their key guards, Jason Perry, for nine games because of tendinitis in his Achilles. During that stretch, the team won four games and lost five. Perry said being on the sidelines and cheering for his team was fun, because he felt like it brought a spark.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure

Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Ethan Crockett - Golden Shield Winner

Ethan Crockett - Golden Shield Winner

PINEVILLE, LA
PINEVILLE, LA
KSLA

NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

LDWF urges residents to fish local ponds

LDWF urges residents to fish local ponds

PINEVILLE, LA
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass

Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass

Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. At the peak of Alexandria's utility bill crisis the city experienced in the second half of 2022, the majority of customers were on a 40-50 day billing cycle, with some, unfortunately, having all the way up to a 90-day cycle.

PINEVILLE, LA
PINEVILLE, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit

The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer

Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer

PINEVILLE, LA
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

New year brings new partnership for ‘Stop the Violence’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria chapter of Stop the Violence recently formed a new partnership that will allow the organization to provide more resources to kids in Cenla. Reverend James Jones Jr., a Cenla native, runs a program called ‘Gangsters 4 Christ’ based in Los Angeles. The program has...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville

Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
MARKSVILLE, LA

