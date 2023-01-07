Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games. The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.
kalb.com
At full strength, LSUA looks to start stacking wins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have not been the healthiest team this year after losing one of their key guards, Jason Perry, for nine games because of tendinitis in his Achilles. During that stretch, the team won four games and lost five. Perry said being on the sidelines and cheering for his team was fun, because he felt like it brought a spark.
kalb.com
Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach. Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs. Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football...
JS Clark Leadership Academy athletics on the rise
JS Clark Leadership Academy has had academic success since it opened its doors 10 years ago, and now they are trying to become an elite athletic program.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
kalb.com
Ethan Crockett - Golden Shield Winner
A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
KSLA
NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
kalb.com
LDWF urges residents to fish local ponds
A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
kalb.com
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
kalb.com
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill crisis the city experienced in the second half of 2022, the majority of customers were on a 40-50 day billing cycle, with some, unfortunately, having all the way up to a 90-day cycle.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
kalb.com
Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer
A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
kalb.com
New year brings new partnership for ‘Stop the Violence’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria chapter of Stop the Violence recently formed a new partnership that will allow the organization to provide more resources to kids in Cenla. Reverend James Jones Jr., a Cenla native, runs a program called ‘Gangsters 4 Christ’ based in Los Angeles. The program has...
avoyellestoday.com
Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville
Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
Several arrests made in Opelousas shooting that injured one, minor age offenders
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding the January 4, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 1200 Blk. of Margie Place just after 8:00 PM.
Comments / 0