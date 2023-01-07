Read full article on original website
Emporia High’s Higgins wins Topeka West Diving Invitational
Emporia High senior Braxton Higgins won the Topeka West Invitational Tuesday afternoon. He finished the six-dive meet with a score of 299.55. Junior Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40. The Emporia High boys swim team hosts a meet on Thursday. The divers return home for an 11-dive...
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
Emporia High announces Winter Sports candidates
Emporia High’s Winter Sports ceremony is coming Friday, and the school has announced its candidates. The official Winter Sports ceremony will take place between the girls and boys basketball games against Junction City. A dance will be held at Emporia High after the doubleheader.
Emporia High wrestling teams to have busy week
The Emporia High wrestling teams will have a busy week beginning Wednesday with a double duel at Topeka-Seaman. Both teams will face the Vikings and Paola. After Wednesday’s duels, the Lady Spartans and Spartans will gear up for the Newton Tournament of Champions. The girls will wrestle on Thursday, while the boys will wrestle on Friday and Saturday.
Osage City and Chase County split wins in Flint Hills League action on Area Game of the Week Tuesday night, Area scores
Osage City and Chase County both picked up wins on the Area Game of the Week Tuesday night. In the girl’s game, Osage City would capitalize on an explosive first half to hand Chase County their first loss of the regular season 63-28. The Lady Indians would force 16...
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
Audio – Tuesday – 01-10-23
EHS vs. Paola – Girls and Boys Games – http://d2430.cms.socastsrm.com/2023/01/10/emporia-high-basketball-teams-sweep-paola/. AGOW – Chase County @ Osage City – Girls (1st half, 2nd half, postgame) AGOW – Chase County @ Osage City – Girls (1st half, 2nd half, postgame)
Kansas and Kansas State look to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play
Both Kansas and Kansas State are scheduled to play Tuesday night. #2 Kansas hosts Oklahoma. Kansas Coach Bill Self says Oklahoma is a good team. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM. #11 Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State Tipoff is set for 6...
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with Football Coach Garin Higgins
(esu) Emporia State University has announced that they have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with Head Football Coach Garin Higgins, an extension that lasts thru the 2025 season. That is the longest extension allowed by the Kansas Board of Regents. This is the first multi-year Coaching contract for Emporia...
December home sales in Emporia, Lyon County above November totals but behind December 2021
December home sales were up compared to November, but down from a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 31 homes sold last month, up from 29 in November but down from 54 units sold in December 2021. Homes are still selling quickly, with an average of 8 days on the market. And supply is still tight with less than a month’s worth of supply last month.
Emporia Children’s Choir to hold first rehearsal Thursday
The city of Emporia and the local area now have a choir dedicated to children. Director Anna Ryan, a recent guest of KVOE’s Morning Show, introduced the choir to the community saying it is an opportunity she has been wanting to bring to local children for quite some time.
Georgia wins National Championship, Kansas States Michael Bishop head to College Football Hall of Fame
It was all Georgia in the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs repeated as National Champions with a 65-7 win over TCU. Georgia is the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back titles and the first since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to repeat. In the...
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
Cause accidental but undetermined after fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
The destructive early-morning fire at a shed west of Emporia has been deemed accidental in nature. Emporia, Lyon County District 4 and Chase County fire crews responded to 251 Road 200 along with Lyon County deputies after the initial call around 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says the shed’s roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived, meaning no chance of getting inside the building to fight the fire.
K-State Research and Extension bringing several seminars to area residents
K-State Research and Extension is busy getting ready for three special information seminars or seminar series beginning soon. Next week, Extension begins a four-part series on farmland leases. “The Power of Negotiation: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” focuses on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for both landlords and tenants. All are encouraged to attend.
Emporia Granada Theatre looking to broaden variety of entertainment in 2023
After what was an exciting 2022, Interim Director of the Emporia Granada Theatre Stacey Schneider says she is hoping to expand the theater’s offerings in 2023. Schneider says the theater has done a great job of bringing some of the most notable names in music to Emporia in recent years. However; she says the theater has been lacking somewhat in variety.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Audit, capital outlay, Northern Heights track before USD 251 board
Audits and financial matters will be lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will review the audit report from certified public accountant Cindy Jensen before going through the latest budget report and capital outlay update as separate items. Repairs to the Northern Heights track will also see conversation before two executive sessions, one on student matters and one on non-elected personnel matters.
Newman Regional Health to celebrate Cardiac Cath Lab accreditation Thursday
Newman Regional Health is celebrating a special accreditation announcement, and the public is invited to join in the celebration. In November, Newman Regional Health administration announced the American College of Cardiology had granted accreditation for the Cardiac Cath Lab for PCI, also known as coronary angioplasty. Newman Regional Health has the state’s only cardiac cath lab with this accreditation, and the hospital is the only Critical Access hospital in the nation with this recognition.
