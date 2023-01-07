ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Arroyo Grande warming center open Jan 7-9 as shelter from rain

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open as a warming center from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, due to a forecast for heavy rain.

Anyone looking to stay is asked to arrive only after 5:30 p.m. and before 8 p.m. each day. The center will close the next morning at 7 a.m.

Overnight guests will be provided with hot meal and a dry place to sleep. Bedding and sleeping cots will be provided as long as they are available.

Sobriety is not required to stay at the warming center, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. The facility also does not allow pets.

Transportation to the warming center is provided from the following places and times each day from Jan. 7-9:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

The next morning each day, transportation is available to the following locations:

  • Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo
  • Fin’s Restaurant
  • Ramona Park
  • Oceano Duck Pond

Donations and volunteers over the age of 18 are needed at the center. Contact Warming Center Lead Charmain Navarette at 805-295-1501 or email at charmain.navarette@5chc.org if you are interested in helping.

