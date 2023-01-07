Read full article on original website
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Golden State Warriors Are Struggling Because Of Jordan Poole's Biggest Flaw, Claims NBA Analyst
The Golden State Warriors are having issues this season because of a key issue in Jordan Poole's game, says Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Isiah Thomas' Wild College Recruitment Stories: His Family Was Offered $50,000 By A Recruiter And His Brother Almost Fought Legendary Indiana Coach Bob Knight
Isiah Thomas told some incredible stories from his days being recruited for college in the 1980s, including a $50,000 offer and a relative getting into an altercation with a legendary coach.
Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"
Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
NBA Fans React To Video Of Eric Bledsoe Dominating In China: "Shows How Good The NBA Is."
Fans had a lot to say about Eric Bledsoe destroying opponents in China.
NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery
Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
‘I’m a dangerous man’: Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson sends stern warning to NBA amid dominant stretch
Mitchell Robinson is now in his fifth season in the NBA. The New York Knicks center appears to be turning a corner right now as he looks to firmly establish himself as one of the key cogs to his team’s core. Robinson’s strength has always been his elite rebounding...
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
"These young heads, they don’t know what they're talking about” - When Spike Lee got into the GOAT debate with a random fan
It's safe to say Spike will often get brushed off by youngsters for voicing his take on the NBA GOAT debate.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Reaction To 'Put On His Tab 100 Bottles Of Vodka, 50 Bottles Of Champagne And 60 Bottles Of Tequila' Challenge
Karl-Anthony Towns' epic reaction to YouTuber trying the 'put it on his tab' prank on him.
Steph Curry finds ‘positive’ in Warriors return from shoulder injury despite ugly loss to Suns
Steph Curry made his Golden State Warriors return on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Although the Warriors lost, Curry focused on the “positive” after the game, per Anthony Slater. “Anytime you have an injury, whether I feel it or not is more so I’m not thinking about it...
