Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards

After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown , a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.

Brown officiated more than one-thousand National Basketball Association games in his career, including All-Star Games and a game in the NBA Finals.

Carlos Osorio/AP FILE - Referee Tony Brown runs on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, March 17, 2021, in Detroit. Brown, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. He was 55. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

His former teammates and his family were inside the Cougar's Den for Friday night's ceremony, and to give Brown this recognition was a no brainer.

"This is a huge deal, and we wanted to support him, but also to support the Godby family, and specifically his family," said Godby principal Desmond Cole. " To referee games where Charles Barkley was on the court, or Michael Jordan was on the court, it doesn't get any bigger than that at that level and he reached the pinnacle. We're super proud of him, not that he needs us to be proud of him but we are proud of him because he is a Godby graduate."

Godby hosted Rickards after the ceremony, falling 47-43.