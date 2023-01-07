ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

visitsyracuse.com

Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY

An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What’s the status of the project to build the Syracuse STEAM High School?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Agreements have been signed and investments made for the future of the Syracuse STEAM High School, focusing on developing an education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. But what’s the status of the project?. Jody Manning and Bruno Primerano with the...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints

If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Historic struggle to get flakes to fly across CNY in 2023

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?. Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
