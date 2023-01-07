Read full article on original website
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Early look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the 2022 college football season officially over, the ACC officially lays to rest the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The conference will start play under the 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023. It’s set up for schools to face three programs every year, and the other 10 programs twice every four years.
visitsyracuse.com
Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY
An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III boys basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 6): 3 new teams join rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Earning morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside displaces four people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were displaced from their home in an early morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday, January 10 around 6:23 a.m. Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a house in the area of Highland Street near Graves Street with a heavy smoke condition, which was found to […]
localsyr.com
What’s the status of the project to build the Syracuse STEAM High School?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Agreements have been signed and investments made for the future of the Syracuse STEAM High School, focusing on developing an education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. But what’s the status of the project?. Jody Manning and Bruno Primerano with the...
sujuiceonline.com
Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints
If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: What’s that smell on the north end of Onondaga Lake Park?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining of a “terrible smell” in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park. One viewer was concerned it could be sewage. Onondaga County started investigating the smell after being contacted by the YS Team.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Does Lights on the Lake display stay on overnight?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Viewer, Arnold Palmer, contacted the YS Team wondering why the Lights on the Lake holiday display stays illuminated overnight when the display closes at 10 p.m. Palmer mentioned he saw the lights shine all night on December 27 into the early morning hours of December...
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
localsyr.com
Historic struggle to get flakes to fly across CNY in 2023
Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?. Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the...
17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
Syracuse’s Redhouse loses executive director to North Carolina university
The Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse is losing its executive director, according to a Monday press release. Samara Hannah, who has filled that post for 8 years, will move to North Carolina in February for a new job. She will be the executive director for corporate and foundation relations for North Carolina State University.
Axe: Dino Babers has a talent development problem (and it’s not the one you think)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers has a problem on his hands. As odd as this sounds, Babers and his staff are becoming too good at developing talent.
17-year-old shot in throat on Syracuse’s West Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen was shot Tuesday afternoon on Syracuse’s West Side, police said. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where police responded around 2:27 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was shot in the throat and is expected to...
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
