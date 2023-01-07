Read full article on original website
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
Could Alex Stalock draw interest ahead of trade deadline?
The March 3 trade deadline is less than two months away, and Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will steal all the headlines in Chicago and across the league leading up to it. Rightfully so. To a much lesser degree, there might be another unexpected Blackhawks name that could garner legitimate...
10 observations: Reichel shines in Hawks' OT win over Flames
The Blackhawks knocked off the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Patrick Kane did not play for the second straight game because of a lower-body injury. The Blackhawks don't play again until Thursday, so they wanted to give him a few extra days of proper rest and treatment before returning.
Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now
Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.
Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots
Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net. Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion of his acclaimed soccer career. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Golden Glove, owning a joint record of four gloves.
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Bulls midseason superlatives: Best win, top performer, more
The Chicago Bulls reach the midway point of this confounding season following Monday’s game in Boston on pace for either 38 or 40 victories, depending on that outcome. They own the second-easiest remaining schedule by current opponents’ winning percentage, so they could better that projection. Or not. It...
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan
Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
Bulls optimistic about DeRozan's status, 2nd half
WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
DeMar DeRozan gives update on right quad injury
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
LaVine takes over fourth quarter with DeMar DeRozan out
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan couldn’t assume his “King of the Fourth” role Monday night because he watched the final frame from the Chicago Bulls’ locker room, nursing a right quad strain. DeRozan saw another fourth-quarter takeover, albeit one that ultimately fell short, as Zach LaVine...
Poles explains Bears' strategy for critical offseason ahead
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The first season of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era ended with the Bears going 3-14, finishing on a 10-game losing streak, and landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Poles' teardown complete, the Bears now enter what could be a transformational...
Fields will do 'whatever' Poles needs to recruit free agents
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' job is on the field. He's the gravitational force at the center of this Bears rebuild. His priority is leading those in the building as they try to build a consistent winner in Chicago. General manager Ryan Poles' job is to fill the building...
