DENVER — Perhaps, Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor and Sean Payton from Los Angeles intently watched Russell Wilson and the Broncos play their final regular-season game Sunday. The game held no meaning for the 4-12 Broncos or the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers. For the Broncos, all the matters in their quest to end their disturbing seven-year playoff drought is who owner and CEO Greg Penner chooses to become his new head coach.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO