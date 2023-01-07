ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, CO

9NEWS

Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

DENVER — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Jeudy receives AFC honor

DENVER — The Jerry Jeudy who the Broncos thought they were getting when they made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft has emerged. The receiver capped his strong late-season performance by earning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his superb receiving-rushing effort in the Broncos' 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot

People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Deion Sanders reveals plan for Colorado to win in 2023

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared the College GameDay set with Nick Saban on Monday night before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and was asked what he would tell his team if they were playing for a title during his tenure. Sanders comes to Colorado on a five-year contract worth $29.5 million following a stellar run at Jackson State.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos, Chargers pay tribute to Damar Hamlin

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers came together Sunday to make an on-field tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he recovers from cardiac arrest. After the Chargers received the kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. walked to the middle of the field and knelt down. Both players wear Hamlin's number 3.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo

Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wilson gets hot, lifts Broncos past Chargers, 31-28 in season finale

DENVER — Perhaps, Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor and Sean Payton from Los Angeles intently watched Russell Wilson and the Broncos play their final regular-season game Sunday. The game held no meaning for the 4-12 Broncos or the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers. For the Broncos, all the matters in their quest to end their disturbing seven-year playoff drought is who owner and CEO Greg Penner chooses to become his new head coach.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

F-16 Fighting Falcons to fly over Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — A flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons is planned Tuesday at the State Capitol in Denver. Members of the Colorado National Guard will support the inauguration of Gov. Jared Polis with the F-16 flyover, ceremonial cannon salute, military band and the presentation of colors. Polis and Lt. Gov....
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Broncos seek permission to interview 3 head coach candidates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Monday is the first day NFL teams can formally issue permission requests to interview head coaching candidates employed by other teams. The Denver Broncos aren't wasting time as they have already sent out multiple requests today. Three defensive coordinators — Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

After 49 years of earning a football paycheck, Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar to retire

DENVER — If there was a Mount Rushmore of NFL position coaches, a hunk of granite would have to be chiseled out for Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive line coach for 32 consecutive seasons until scaling back to a defensive consultant this year, Kollar is retiring from coaching essentially effective after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Get in free Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will have its Free Grounds Admission Day on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The free admission applies to everything that's not a separately ticketed event, like a rodeo, at the 16-day event that started Saturday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
DENVER, CO
