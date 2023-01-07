Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Kent Denver edges top-ranked Eagle Ridge Academy in 4A boys basketball thriller
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Two of the top-ranked boys basketball teams in Class 4A met for a big Metropolitan League matchup Tuesday night. Eagle Ridge Academy, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's CHSAA rankings, traveled to No. 4 Kent Denver for a big road test. Both...
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale...
Jeudy receives AFC honor
DENVER — The Jerry Jeudy who the Broncos thought they were getting when they made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft has emerged. The receiver capped his strong late-season performance by earning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his superb receiving-rushing effort in the Broncos' 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
KDVR.com
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot
People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
Deion Sanders reveals plan for Colorado to win in 2023
Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared the College GameDay set with Nick Saban on Monday night before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and was asked what he would tell his team if they were playing for a title during his tenure. Sanders comes to Colorado on a five-year contract worth $29.5 million following a stellar run at Jackson State.
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Broncos, Chargers pay tribute to Damar Hamlin
DENVER — The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers came together Sunday to make an on-field tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he recovers from cardiac arrest. After the Chargers received the kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. walked to the middle of the field and knelt down. Both players wear Hamlin's number 3.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
Wilson gets hot, lifts Broncos past Chargers, 31-28 in season finale
DENVER — Perhaps, Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor and Sean Payton from Los Angeles intently watched Russell Wilson and the Broncos play their final regular-season game Sunday. The game held no meaning for the 4-12 Broncos or the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers. For the Broncos, all the matters in their quest to end their disturbing seven-year playoff drought is who owner and CEO Greg Penner chooses to become his new head coach.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
F-16 Fighting Falcons to fly over Colorado State Capitol
DENVER — A flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons is planned Tuesday at the State Capitol in Denver. Members of the Colorado National Guard will support the inauguration of Gov. Jared Polis with the F-16 flyover, ceremonial cannon salute, military band and the presentation of colors. Polis and Lt. Gov....
Broncos seek permission to interview 3 head coach candidates
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Monday is the first day NFL teams can formally issue permission requests to interview head coaching candidates employed by other teams. The Denver Broncos aren't wasting time as they have already sent out multiple requests today. Three defensive coordinators — Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles...
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get team's first in-person head coach interview
DENVER — Ejiro Evero is batting leadoff. The Broncos’ first in-person head coach interview will be this week with their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a source told 9NEWS. Other head coach interviews by the Broncos will be held virtually this week, including one with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, a source confirmed.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
After 49 years of earning a football paycheck, Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar to retire
DENVER — If there was a Mount Rushmore of NFL position coaches, a hunk of granite would have to be chiseled out for Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive line coach for 32 consecutive seasons until scaling back to a defensive consultant this year, Kollar is retiring from coaching essentially effective after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Get in free Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will have its Free Grounds Admission Day on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The free admission applies to everything that's not a separately ticketed event, like a rodeo, at the 16-day event that started Saturday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex.
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0