ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

A new monument is coming to Veterans Park

BRYAN, Texas — A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will become a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park. The contract for the monument was signed with Watson Signs and Monuments by the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee, partnering with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texan claims million-dollar scratch ticket prize in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale resident is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket game. The ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Ave. There are approximately 19,277, 675 tickets...
ROCKDALE, TX
KAGS

Navasota Mayor discusses plans, hopes for city in 2023

NAVASOTA, Texas — In 2022, Navasota saw several big developments within the city including an increase in small businesses, summer events for citizens, and the tax rate being lowered. The first council meeting for the city is set for January 9. Before then, Bert Miller, the Mayor of Navasota,...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance

BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023. "We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3. According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Koda

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Koda, a five-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home. Koda is a complete sweetheart that is sure to make a great family dog. While he does like to put one of his paws on you as a gesture of affection, it may not be the best when small children are present. However, Cindy Lee Craigen of Urgent Animals of Hearne has stated that with some teaching, he will be able to break that habit.
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy