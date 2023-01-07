Read full article on original website
City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
America's Got Talent finalist to perform at Blinn's O'Donnel Center on Thursday, Feb. 2
BRYAN, Texas — Magician Mike Super, who has appeared on TV programs such as "America's Got Talent", 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Penn and Teller's Fool Us", and "Phenomenon" is set to perform at the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center at the Blinn College Brenham campus, according to a press release from the school.
Blinn College to host pianist competition for grade schoolers 5-12 on Monday, Jan. 21
BRENHAM, Texas — The 21st annual Young Pianist Competition is set to take place on the Blinn College Brenham campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release from Blinn communications. Entrants will be required to perform to memorized, original solo piano pieces with contrasting musical styles, according...
A new monument is coming to Veterans Park
BRYAN, Texas — A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will become a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park. The contract for the monument was signed with Watson Signs and Monuments by the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee, partnering with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
Sylvan learning center looks to help students falling behind academically in 2023
BRYAN, Texas — From hybrid learning, virtual, mask mandates, and classes being in person then schools closing. Now, all schools back to the classroom ready to start the new year. With so many challenges the industry faced because of the global pandemic, learning experts are looking to 2023 to...
Texan claims million-dollar scratch ticket prize in Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale resident is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket game. The ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Ave. There are approximately 19,277, 675 tickets...
College Station Mayor discusses plans, hopes for city in 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In November of 2022, John Nichols was elected the next Mayor for the city of College Station. In addition to the new candidates, there were also multiple propositions that were approved, each of which proposed millions for projects to improve different facets in the city.
Navasota Mayor discusses plans, hopes for city in 2023
NAVASOTA, Texas — In 2022, Navasota saw several big developments within the city including an increase in small businesses, summer events for citizens, and the tax rate being lowered. The first council meeting for the city is set for January 9. Before then, Bert Miller, the Mayor of Navasota,...
Texas A&M Physics professor makes appearance on Jennifer Hudson Show
LOS ANGELES, California — Physics is one of the sciences that explains everything that happens around us as human beings, be it on a large, small, microscopic, or even galactical scale. However, Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova of the Texas A&M University physics department, who has gone viral on social media...
Local law enforcement raises over $10,000 for The Cure Starts Now
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office along with the Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M University Police Departments will be presenting a check for $10,481 to The Cure Starts Now - Central Texas. This generous donation was made possible through all of the agencies participation in...
College Station Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, EMS workers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department is looking to hire currently uncertified firefighters and EMS workers and sponsor them during the nearly year-long training process, according to Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs. "The training will happen before they are assigned shifts, before they make any kind...
BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance
BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023. "We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."
College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3. According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
Update: murder suspect arrested with assistance of Hempstead PD, College Station PD report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The College Station Police Department has issued an update for a man wanted for murder in relation to a homicide investigation. CSPD report that the Hempstead Police Department has assisted with the arrest of 17-year-old Censear Solomon, who recently had a warrant issued for his capture.
New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Koda
HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Koda, a five-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home. Koda is a complete sweetheart that is sure to make a great family dog. While he does like to put one of his paws on you as a gesture of affection, it may not be the best when small children are present. However, Cindy Lee Craigen of Urgent Animals of Hearne has stated that with some teaching, he will be able to break that habit.
Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
