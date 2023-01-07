ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Level, NC

UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews

Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC assistant coach Dre Bly leaving the team

University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly will leave the team, Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Brown said the UNC football program and Bly "have mutually decided to part ways." “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a...
RALEIGH, NC
Where to find the best local ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia

ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville...
GEORGIA STATE
AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since...
CALIFORNIA STATE
'A man-made disaster': Oregon's new governor tackles housing

SALEM, ORE. — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders call for...
OREGON STATE
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
DURHAM, NC
ALDI deals Jan. 11-17: Mangoes, spinach, chicken drumsticks, soy sauce

ALDI has new grocery sales starting Jan. 11 including mangoes, spinach, chicken drumsticks ($0.79/lb), soy sauce and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
RALEIGH, NC
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
