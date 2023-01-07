Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC; Bacot injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
UNC assistant coach Dre Bly leaving the team
University of North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly will leave the team, Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Brown said the UNC football program and Bly "have mutually decided to part ways." “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a...
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
Driver survives after crashing into Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver survived Monday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into Lake Crabtree. A portion of Aviation Parkway was closed much of the day Monday because of the crash. Officers with the Cary Police Department said the driver, Joshua Delaine, of Fayetteville, crashed into...
Where to find the best local ice cream
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
Traffic delay: SUV ends up in Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over Aviation Parkway on Monday, where an SUV was partially in the water at Lake Crabtree. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11 a.m., when the SUV was visible. The vehicle was not submerged, but its back wheels were in the water.
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville...
AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf
The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since...
'A man-made disaster': Oregon's new governor tackles housing
SALEM, ORE. — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders call for...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
Best fine dining: Restaurants compete in WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
ALDI deals Jan. 11-17: Mangoes, spinach, chicken drumsticks, soy sauce
ALDI has new grocery sales starting Jan. 11 including mangoes, spinach, chicken drumsticks ($0.79/lb), soy sauce and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
Police: 2 people shot at; driver crashes stolen car at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report of shots fired at American Tobacco Campus. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Blackwell Street. K9 officers were at the scene along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
