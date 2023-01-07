ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Friday Scoreboard – January 6

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 86, Augustana 64
USF 64, Minot State 60

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 62, Augustana 60
Minot State 64, USF 38

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baltic 50, Flandreau 31

Beresford 56, Chester 34

Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman 28

Canton 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

Centerville 54, Burke 52

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Groton Area 43

DeSmet 66, Arlington 19

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Alcester-Hudson 20

Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 58

Florence/Henry 71, Wilmot 30

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Langford 35

Hill City 72, Edgemont 8

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Faulkton 37

Howard 55, Menno 31

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56, Deubrook 46

Jones County 60, Wall 46

Lennox 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52

Mitchell 51, Yankton 44

Northwestern 73, Britton-Hecla 42

Parker 65, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Philip 58, Bison 30

Rapid City Christian 55, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Watertown 49

Sioux Falls Washington 79, Aberdeen Central 39

Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 48

Tea Area 65, Madison 40

Vermillion 65, Parkston 40

Wagner 66, Bon Homme 53

Warner 54, North Central Co-Op 23

Winner 79, Chamberlain 50

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 54, Madison 43

Belle Fourche 55, Sturgis Brown 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50, Harrisburg 40

Bowman County, N.D. 61, Faith 48

Brandon Valley 61, Brookings 45

Canton 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Castlewood 38, Flandreau 31

Centerville 69, Burke 34

Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Chester 41

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Alcester-Hudson 24

Ethan 56, Wessington Springs 27

Freeman 63, Bridgewater-Emery 26

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Langford 34

Hill City 39, New Underwood 22

Howard 50, Menno 15

Irene-Wakonda 54, Gayville-Volin 34

Lennox 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 37

Milbank 58, Britton-Hecla 25

Mitchell 45, Yankton 27

Rapid City Christian 74, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 21

Rapid City Stevens 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Rapid City Central 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Watertown 42

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Aberdeen Central 35

Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 28

Timber Lake 60, Potter County 56

Vermillion 62, Parkston 34

Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37

Wagner 67, Bon Homme 28

Wall 48, Jones County 45

Warner 41, North Central Co-Op 24

