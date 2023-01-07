Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
No. 2 Mercy remains unbeaten, extending hot start with rare lopsided rivalry win over Marian
FARMINGTON HILLS — As a competitor, you never want to be consigned to riding the bench for almost the entirety of the second half, especially when the game’s against your bitterest rival. The starters for the No. 2-ranked Farmington Hills Mercy Marlins didn’t mind getting an extended breather...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Birmingham Marian at No. 2 Farmington Hills Mercy girls basketball
The No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Farmington Hills Mercy basketball team hosted rival Birmingham Marian for a Catholic League Central Division game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Marlins won handily, 66-24, in one of the rare lopsided games in the rivalry.
Warren, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Warren. The L'Anse Creuse High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School - Warren on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00. The Center Line High School basketball team will have a game with Warren Woods-Tower High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Oakland Press
Michigan State rallies to win 69-65 at No. 18 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl,...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
The Oakland Press
Troy’s Gary Fralick given lifetime achievement award from Oakland County AD Association
When you coach long enough, you start running into connections everywhere. In the case of longtime Troy basketball coach Gary Fralick, it’s running across an older reporter who covered his teams way back in the early 1980s at Redford Thurston. Or getting a holiday visit from his daughter-in-law, Robyn...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
wcsx.com
Donielle Flynn and WCSX at the Macomb RV Show
Donielle Flynn and WCSX were at the RV Outlet Show at Macomb Community College. Get that RV and take a trip anywhere! We took a trip to the RV Show and gave out a ton of swag and spun the wheel of prizes while doing a jig to some solid rock tunes.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
HometownLife.com
Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding
The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
