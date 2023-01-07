ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Highschool Basketball Pro

Warren, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Warren. The L'Anse Creuse High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School - Warren on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00. The Center Line High School basketball team will have a game with Warren Woods-Tower High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan State rallies to win 69-65 at No. 18 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl,...
MADISON, WI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
wcsx.com

Donielle Flynn and WCSX at the Macomb RV Show

Donielle Flynn and WCSX were at the RV Outlet Show at Macomb Community College. Get that RV and take a trip anywhere! We took a trip to the RV Show and gave out a ton of swag and spun the wheel of prizes while doing a jig to some solid rock tunes.
WARREN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding

The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
WESTLAND, MI

